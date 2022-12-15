The cost of India’s subsidy spike

The Narendra Modi government received the Lok Sabha’s nod on Wednesday to spend an additional Rs 2,14,580.88 crore towards subsidies on the 3Fs — food, fertiliser and fuel — in the current fiscal. Assuming no further batches of supplementary demands for grants, it will take the total expenditure in 2022-23 to Rs 5,32,446.79 crore: Food (Rs 2,87,179.34 crore), fertiliser (Rs 2,14,511.27 crore) and petroleum (Rs 30,756.18 crore). That would be the second highest outgo on major subsidies after the Rs 7,06,006.53 crore in 2020-21. The latter bill, however, largely comprised arrears, with the Modi government making a one-time provision to clear all subsidy dues to the Food Corporation of India and fertiliser companies. This time’s overshooting is entirely on account of current obligations, linked to the government’s decision to cushion consumers and farmers from the ravages of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The last three years have, no doubt, been extraordinary in terms of external shocks —the pandemic (2020-21 and 2021-22), weather (2021-22) and war (2022-23) — with each seamlessly transitioning to the other. One can, to that extent, defend the spike in subsidy spending as response to crises that come only once in a decade or more. The government can, indeed, take credit for ensuring that the poor and vulnerable got access to free/near-free grain through the pandemic — not a small thing for a country that saw millions die during the 1943 Bengal Famine or the great drought of 1899-1900. There was also no significant shortage of urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) for Indian farmers, despite the disruptions to the global fertiliser trade following the war. Even on petrol and diesel, the Modi government softened the blow by not allowing retail prices to go up since early-April this year.

All this, of course, entails costs. The Rs 5,32,446.79 crore subsidy bill on the 3Fs will consume nearly a quarter of the Centre’s budgeted revenue receipts for this fiscal. Amounts apart, the problem lies in the market distortions created and incurred excessively even in normal years. The Modi government has addressed this substantially in fossil fuels, which are today, rightly, net taxed than subsidised. But this does not apply to fertiliser and food. Since November 2012, the retail price of urea has been raised just once — from Rs 5,360 to Rs 5,628 per tonne — only to cover the cost of neem-coating. The same goes for DAP, with fertiliser companies being forced to heavily under-price it as well. The issue prices of wheat and rice through the regular public distribution system, too, are frozen at Rs 2-3/kg since July 2013. Biting the bullet on food and fertiliser subsidy, by replacing them with targeted direct benefit transfers, would be too much to expect in a year of many elections.