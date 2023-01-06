scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

The common Indian and her home-cooked food

It may be comforting and healthy. But does it need to be carried everywhere?

Supreme Court, movie halls, cinema halls, movie popcorn, movie snacks, movies munchies, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsGoing to a movie hall to catch the latest film is a way to do so. While enjoying a movie on the big screen and entering a new world in the dark, why would one tuck into a thepla or dal-rice, as one would at home?
The common Indian and her home-cooked food
Should Indians be able to bring their own food into movie halls? The Supreme Court had the final say on the matter, when it passed a verdict this week in favour of movie halls being allowed to ban patrons from getting snacks and drinks from outside. In doing so, however, it has given another boost to public debate on the question: On the one hand, it could be argued, as the petitioners did, that consumers should not be forced to purchase exorbitantly-priced popcorn and iced tea from the concession stands inside movie halls. On the other hand, nobody is forcing consumers to do so — they’re free to not purchase any eatables while watching a film in a cinema hall, as so many frugal moviegoers choose to do.

The problem is that, for far too long, Indians have been in the habit of carrying their own food wherever they go. Whether it’s far-flung Melbourne or Machu Picchu, Indians can be trusted to bring along their achar, namkeen, mathri and thepla, made by known, loving hands. For many, it’s a way of staying within a comfort zone amidst the discomforts of unfamiliar places, ensuring that one is eating healthy and that whatever is consumed conforms to dietary preferences and restrictions — not to mention the troubling persistence of the idea that food cooked by strangers in strange places is somehow “impure”.

Yet, part of the pleasure of stepping out of home is the opportunity to avoid the dullness of routine. Going to a movie hall to catch the latest film is a way to do so. While enjoying a movie on the big screen and entering a new world in the dark, why would one tuck into a thepla or dal-rice, as one would at home?

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 05:53 IST
