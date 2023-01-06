The common Indian and her home-cooked food

Going to a movie hall to catch the latest film is a way to do so. While enjoying a movie on the big screen and entering a new world in the dark, why would one tuck into a thepla or dal-rice, as one would at home?

Should Indians be able to bring their own food into movie halls? The Supreme Court had the final say on the matter, when it passed a verdict this week in favour of movie halls being allowed to ban patrons from getting snacks and drinks from outside. In doing so, however, it has given another boost to public debate on the question: On the one hand, it could be argued, as the petitioners did, that consumers should not be forced to purchase exorbitantly-priced popcorn and iced tea from the concession stands inside movie halls. On the other hand, nobody is forcing consumers to do so — they’re free to not purchase any eatables while watching a film in a cinema hall, as so many frugal moviegoers choose to do.