The chaos at IGI Terminal 3: The urgent need to expand infrastructure

The IGI airport ranks as one of the busiest in the world with a capacity to handle around 70 million passengers every year. In October this year, it was the 10th busiest airport with respect to seat capacity and frequency of domestic and international flights.

Over the past few days, reports have described chaotic scenes at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 in Delhi. The long lines at the airport entry points, immigration, check-in and security counters have caused considerable delays for passengers, leading some to even miss their flights. Similar stories of chaos at other airports across the country have been doing the rounds. In fact, in recent days, major airports in the world have witnessed traffic congestion. Part of the surge in travellers can be traced to the post-pandemic easing of travel restrictions — air traffic has grown to levels higher than in the pre-Covid era. It is also true that travelling tends to increase during the holiday season. But, at the same time, it is unfortunate that the surge in travellers has come up against an inadequate ramp-up of the corresponding infrastructure facilities. For a country that aspires to be the third largest economy in the world by the end of the decade, the scenes at its international airport are a let-down.