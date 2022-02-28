The abstention

India’s abstention on the United Nations Security Council draft resolution “deploring in the strongest terms” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was in continuation of its balancing act on the crisis since the escalation began in January, keeping in mind its own interests, strategic imperatives and partnerships on both sides of the conflict. It was a foregone conclusion that Russia would use its veto against this resolution. Still, the vote on the draft offered India the opportunity to articulate in clear and strong terms its position on the issue — that there should be no messing with territorial integrity of states, and that the UN Charter and international law are sacrosanct — without taking sides despite pressures from both sides to do so. The tempering of the draft resolution over 24 hours from “condemnation” to “deploring”, and the replacement of Chapter VII that authorises the Security Council to take measures including the use of force with Chapter VI that speaks of a peaceful resolution showed that nuance is everything in international realpolitik. India omitted reference to “legitimate security interests”, a phrase that appeared in its previous formulations at the UNSC, giving them a pro-Russia tilt. Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after the vote in the Security Council, for political support in the UN to “stop the aggressor”, helped Delhi further sharpen its position, conveying anguish at the loss of lives, reiterating the demand for a cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue, and significantly, expressing a willingness “to contribute in any way towards peace efforts”.

For sure, none of these statements and positions, whether in phone calls or at the Security Council horse-shoe, are etched in stone. The Ukraine crisis is developing by the minute, and Delhi will need to review its position accordingly. The Ukrainian president, who was hardly believed to be the right fit for high national office, is clearly a hero, one who knows how to use social media. Using these platforms to great effect, he has single-handedly marshalled the sympathy of people around the world in this David vs Goliath battle, inviting comparisons with how just a few months ago, the Afghan President upped and left the people of his country to deal with the Taliban on their own. Stories of brave Ukrainians taking on Russian soldiers has underlined how international law counts for nothing when weak countries are up against powerful nations. Casualties are bound to rise. As it fine-tunes its position, India will have to factor all this, particularly Russian President Vladimir Putin’s international isolation and his loss of moral high ground as a “victim” of NATO’s machinations. Even Putin’s fast friend China, which has its own territory problems, spoke about “territorial integrity” and abstained from the vote, even while nodding in the direction of Russia’s legitimate security interests. And Germany, India’s ally and an ever-reluctant power, is coming out of its long European cold to turn the heat on. Delhi has its hands full, including with the evacuation of the thousands of Indian students in Ukraine. Indian diplomats have worked the phones and buses and planes to get the process rolling. Many more students are waiting in line and it will need deft diplomacy and logistics to get them safely home — a debate on the merits of a Ukraine education or gaps in college infrastructure, which the PM touched upon, can surely wait. Getting students out is only the first in the countless challenges posed by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, not all can be handled by abstention.