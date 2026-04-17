Axelsen was often ruthless but his popularity in Asia remained immense, given how much he won. Perhaps what places him a notch lower than Lin is the absence of a rival like Lee who could keep pushing him.

It can’t be said that Viktor Axelsen did not get his due after winning the Olympic gold twice. Though Denmark boasted of a 1992 Olympic champion in Poul Erik-Hoyer Larsen and one of the most popular contemporaries of Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei in Peter Gade thereafter, Axelsen went past them all with World titles to add to his Olympic wins. But he was acutely aware of how badminton lagged behind tennis, after compatriot Caroline Wozniacki became tennis’s World No 1. Till his last tournament, Axelsen fought for shuttlers to be accorded the same respect and riches as tennis granted.

In his prime, Axelsen seemed invincible. From 2018 till 2025, he won 27 Tour titles and lost just 6 finals. In all, he had 31 tournament wins and 13 losses, even as the start of his career overlapped with legends Lin, Lee and Kento Momota in their prime. Axelsen was often ruthless but his popularity in Asia remained immense, given how much he won. Perhaps what places him a notch lower than Lin is the absence of a rival like Lee who could keep pushing him.