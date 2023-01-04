Terror at Rajouri

The killings in Rajouri are one more saddening reminder that terrorism is still part of the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. Six unarmed people, including two children, were killed in two incidents in the same village. Rajouri is known to be a transit path for cross-border terrorists, who use the mountainous route to access south Kashmir. While infiltration is reported to have been at its lowest last year since 2017, it has not ended. Through all of 2022, there have been numerous reports of the Army foiling infiltration attempts through the Line of Control, but it cannot stop all such incidents. It has not yet been established if the killers in this case — witnesses have said there were two — came from across the border or were home grown. But it is worrying that terrorists managed to access easily an area saturated with troops, Border Security Force, Rashtriya Rifles, and the police, where local residents are closely connected to the military, with large numbers contractually employed in the Army who are quick to flag suspicious activity. Indeed, residents did report the presence of “suspicious persons” in early December, and the Army had conducted searches. The tension building up in the area was evident as far back as December 16, from the stand-off between residents and the Army in the Muradpur area of Rajouri when two civilians who worked inside the local Army camp were shot dead at the gates. Then, the Army said that there would be an investigation to get to the bottom of the incident. It is not known what the investigation concluded, and if the searches continued after that.