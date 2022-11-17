Film star Pawan Kalyan seems poised to unsettle political equations in Andhra Pradesh

There are signs of churn in Andhra Pradesh politics with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan upping the ante against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kalyan’s Jana Vani programme in Visakhapatnam last week for people to express their grievances, seems to have rattled the YSR Congress government. The government has imposed prohibitory orders on meetings and rallies by Kalyan, who has been travelling across the state to mobilise people, making him the face of the Andhra Opposition. The Telugu Desam (TDP), the main Opposition party in the assembly, has backed the film star whereas the BJP has projected an alliance with Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) as an alternative to the YSR Congress Party and TDP. The Left has proposed an alliance that includes the TDP and JSP. Meanwhile, Kalyan, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam last week, has refused to endorse any of his party’s suitors.

Kalyan seems to have set out to do what his older brother, Chiranjeevi, promised but could not deliver in Andhra politics. In 2008, Chiranjeevi, then touted as the highest paid actor in Indian cinema, had launched the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and promised to be the third force in united AP. He attracted huge crowds as the PRP took on Congress and TDP in the 2009 elections. But voters would differentiate between star power and political nous and opt to give a second term to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy-led Congress. Three years later, Chiranjeevi merged the PRP with Congress and joined the UPA government in Delhi. Kalyan, who had joined his brother as the chief of the PRP’s youth wing, Yuvarajyam, withdrew from politics, reportedly in disillusionment. Three years later, in 2014, he re-entered the scene with the JSP. The JSP contested 140 seats in alliance with the BJP in the 2019 assembly elections but could win just one seat in the Jagan wave; Kalyan lost both the seats he contested.

The Telugu cinema industry is one of the largest in the country. Like in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, stars rule through their fan clubs. However, star power need not necessarily pull in the voters. The legacy of the Dravidian Movement helped MGR and J Jayalalithaa in winning office. NT Rama Rao’s rise in the early 1980s was facilitated by the vacuum in the Opposition space and the Congress’s hubris: Telugu self-respect was a strong sentiment that attracted voters in the wake of the Congress high command’s callous approach towards its state leaders. Kalyan has star power, certainly, but is that enough to counter the YSR legacy with Reddy or Naidu’s political and organisational capabilities? With the answers yet to come in, Andhra politics is poised for interesting times.