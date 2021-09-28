September 28, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Clashes in Tehran

Several armed demonstrations against the regime of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini erupted in Tehran, leaving at least seven people dead and more than 40 injured, and forcing a strict security clampdown in the Iranian capital. The security measures, which originally affected only three areas impacted by the chaos, quickly spread around government offices, parliament and the presidency in Tehran. People’s Mujahideen members distributed leaflets and torched seven buses. Intense exchanges of gunfire followed as a huge contingent of revolutionary guards arrived. The official Pars News Agency blamed the clashes on “three groups of up to 10-20 people belonging to the People’s Mujahideen and other pro-American groups”.

Border tensions

Tension along the Indo-Bangla border in South Tripura increased as more tribal refugees poured in with tales of depredations in tribal areas and renewed clashes between the Bangladesh security forces, and Shanti Bahini, the armed insurgent group of the Buddhist Chakma rebels in the Chittagong hills. The number of refugees who crossed the border on September 27 crossed the 10,000 mark according to officials of the Border Security Force.

Fights in Congress

Fist fights marked a meeting of the Bihar Congress (1) at its Patna headquarters in Sadaquat Ashram. The meeting was addressed, among others by Rajendra Kumari Bajpai, an AICC-1 general secretary, Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and Railway Minister Kedar Pandey. Bajpai had to leave the meeting before the close. A couple of people were injured in the meeting. Different groups alleged that goondas had been brought by the other group. Before the meeting started, Vidyakar Ravi, former minister and dissident leader, wanted to know who all were eligible to attend the meeting. This resulted in shouts and counter-shouts.