August 31, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Tehran bombing

A powerful bomb rocked the prime minister’s office in Central Tehran on August 31 wounding the President Mohammad Ali Rajai and the Prime Minister Mohammad Javed Bahonar, the official Iranian media reported. Pars, the official Iranian news agency, reported that at least five persons were killed with some and 15 wounded with some of the bodies burnt beyond recognition. The Iranian cabinet held an “emergency meeting” and adopted certain decisions to cope with the blast’s aftermath and condemned the episode as a “last ditch attempt by American hirelings”. The blast, which sent a fire raging through the building, appeared to be the most serious in Iran since a bomb killed more than 70 of the Iran’s religious and political leaders in Tehran.

Advantage Urs

D Devaraj Urs was unanimously elected president of the state unit of Karnataka Congress (U). Before the meeting, D Chandra Gowda and his followers resolved to join the Congress (I) at a parallel meeting of the KPCC (U). Gowda had to be content with very little support even though he had claimed support of 150 members of the party.

Impasse on DA

Representatives of Central government employees have rejected the government offer of merging a part of the dearness allowance with basic pay if they agree to the impounding of the 50 per cent of instalments of the DA payable. The matter came up at an informal meeting of the representatives of the standing committee of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) called by the Cabinet Secretary.

Nihar Ray dead

Intellectuals and educationists bade a tearful farewell to Nihar Ranjan Ray, historian and art critic. Ray, ICHR chairman, was a staunch critic of the Left Front government’s education policy.