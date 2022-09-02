Granting bail to Teesta Setalvad, SC holds out larger promise of a vigilant court that asks questions of the powerful state

The Supreme Court’s grant of interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad comes in the face of an unconscionable lack of urgency shown by the Gujarat High Court, and against pointed resistance by the state. The SC order is both welcome and reassuring. Setalvad has been in custody for over two months in a case of alleged fabrication of documents relating to the Gujarat 2002 riots. In fact, her arrest on June 26 had followed from another SC order which was disquieting in the way it provided direct cues for the police FIR filed against her the very next day. While upholding the SIT’s clean chit to the then state government led by Narendra Modi for the communal violence in 2002, the SC had castigated those who, it said, had kept “the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design” and who “need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law”. On Thursday and Friday, however, an SC bench led by new Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, by what it said and in its tone, played its constitutionally mandated role of applying the check and restoring the balance.