Married at 12, she would run away from her husband’s home at 13 to live alone in a neighbouring village to become Teejan Bai, the first woman to perform Pandavani professionally from the Pardhi community.

One will probably remember the remarkable talent of Chhattisgarhi folk musician Teejan Bai, who died in Raipur on Sunday at 69, as an innate gift. But what was often admired as genius was her extraordinary resolve.

In Ganiyari village, where singing on any public platform was forbidden for women, people didn’t want their daughters to become like Teejan, the 10-year-old, who under the pretext of collecting cow dung for the hearth would escape to the ponds, fields and naalas to belt out the verses of Pandavani — an oral storytelling tradition from Chhattisgarh, where a lone performer combines music and narration to bring a story from the Mahabharata to life. The sun would go down and Teejan would return home, only to be shunned by family and community because she dared to sing a form that was a preserve of men.