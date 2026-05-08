His breeding programme for the American bison, launched on his vast land holdings, was instrumental in bringing the species back from the brink.

For Ted Turner, media mogul, broadcast pioneer, philanthropist, champion yachtsman and “swashbuckling pirate” (in the words of his third wife, actor Jane Fonda), what mattered was the thrill of the hunt. Whether he was buying a loss-making broadcast station, making a hostile bid for a rival company several times larger than his own or sailing to triumph through a catastrophic storm, Turner, who died this week at 87, lived against the tide.

His legacy, however, is defined by what he achieved with the Atlanta-based Cable News Network (CNN), the first 24-hour news channel, established in 1980. The channel proved its worth when the Gulf War broke out in 1990 by broadcasting the conflict live. It catapulted CNN to the top of the ratings, with Turner being hailed as a visionary. The business of media was transformed — as was journalism itself.