A death in the Valley, the fragility of calm in Kashmir

Once again, the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit has shown up the fragility of the normalcy claim in Kashmir. Sanjay Sharma, employed in a bank as a security guard, fell to terrorists’ bullets metres away from his house, in spite of the presence of a police guard for the protection of the family, the only Pandit household in Achan area of Pulwama. The killing is the fifth attack on the community, and among several targeted killings of Hindus and “outsiders” in the Valley since October 21. The motive is clear — to create more panic in the community, and entrench Hindu-Muslim polarisation in the Valley and outside it. Sharma’s family was among the handful in the Kashmiri Pandit community that had stayed on in the Valley even as thousands of other Pandits left in the 1990s. That no member of this family was hurt in all those years of high terrorism, that they had to be provided police protection only in recent months, and the tragic futility of that cover, belie the repeated claim of the J&K administration that the situation in the Valley has never been better. After the reorganisation of J&K state in August 2019, the Kashmiri Pandit community believed that they would be able to return to the homes they had left behind in the 1990s. But that remains a distant dream.