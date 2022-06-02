Writ in Kulgam

Yet another targeted killing in Kashmir, this time a woman teacher in a Kulgam school, is a grim reminder of the security challenge in the Valley. From her hometown Samba in Jammu, Rajni Bala and her husband, who is also a teacher, had been posted to different schools in Kulgam some years ago through a government employment scheme. She is the third teacher and the third woman to be killed in this manner since last October 2021. In May alone, the lives of five people were snuffed out, including a Kashmiri Muslim woman who was a local TV artiste. While Kashmiri Muslim civilians have always been a target, in recent months, there has been a clear attempt to terrorise Kashmiri Pandits and the wider Hindu and Sikh communities in J&K, as well as migrant workers. The apparent objective is to send a message to these minorities in the erstwhile state that they are not welcome in the Valley. A parallel and deeply disturbing plan also seems to be at work, one that plays into the sharpening communal faultlines in other parts of the country, and aims to reinforce them, as former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has pointed out in the aftermath of Rajni Bala’s killing.