The results of rural local body polls in nine reorganised districts in Tamil Nadu could hint at the arrival of a new star in state politics. Candidates fielded by fans of Vijay, seen as a youth icon and next only to Rajinikanth in fan following, have had a 68 per cent strike rate, winning 115 of the 169 seats contested. These numbers suggest that voters are willing, once again, to try out the new. Since winning the assembly elections in May, the DMK has consolidated its support — it swept the local bodies’ polls — while the AIADMK is still to find its footing after losing office. Chief Minister MK Stalin’s welfare agenda and populist stance on issues such as the NEET have further endeared him to the public and diminished the Opposition. It is this space that “Ilaya Thalapathy (young commander)” Vijay may be eyeing — at 47, he has age on his side unlike Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, superstars who joined electoral politics after 60.

Vijay, too, is using his fan base to test the political waters — it was All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the Vijay fans’ association, that fielded the candidates in the local polls. In the 1970s, MGR built the AIADMK by turning his fans into party cadres. Rajinikanth had hoped to do the same but he withdrew from politics even before entering the electoral fray. Haasan, who rivalled Rajinikanth in fan base in the 1980s, turned a niche actor-director in the 1990s and has fewer fans to work for him. Other stars rode with established political groups (Napoleon, Khushboo) or leaned on caste/community support (Sarath Kumar, Karthik). The exception is Vijayakanth, who set himself up as a Dravidian alternative to the DMK and AIADMK. He polled nearly 10 per cent votes in the 2006 assembly elections, a year after forming the DMDK. That performance helped him to manipulate electoral alliances and claim seats disproportionate to his influence. But the DMDK is today a shell of what it was a decade ago.

It is clear that mere box-office pull is not enough to win over voters, and keep them there. MGR was successful because he, over the years, carefully plotted his political entry by using cinema as a medium for messaging and the DMK platform to claim an ideological lineage. The challenge for Vijay, or any other new entrant, would be to convince voters that they have the political vision and stamina to take on the Dravidian behemoths in elections and stay the course. There is no straight path from the box office to the ballot box, not even in Tamil Nadu.