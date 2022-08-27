Talk to Kathmandu

The Agnipath scheme for recruiting personnel for the armed forces has had a fallout in Kathmandu that Delhi cannot afford to ignore — or leave unaddressed. The Indian Army recruits soldiers for its seven Gorkha regiments from ethnic Gorkha communities — two-thirds from Nepal, and one-third from India. Until the last recruitment, this worked out to about 1,400 recruits from Nepal annually. Over 30,000 soldiers from Nepal serve in the Indian Army at any given time, and there is a 1.4 lakh strong community of Indian Army pensioners in that country. In a country battling massive unemployment, the annual inflow of Indian Army pensions and salaries is a vital injection of money into the local economy. Kathmandu was evidently taken by surprise when the Agnipath scheme — under which 75 per cent of recruits would be let go after four years with no pension benefits — was announced. Apart from the uncertainty about the numbers to be hired in Nepal, and the question of how the returnees would be absorbed back into the Nepali workforce, there is concern about the impact of the All Country All Class recruitment on ethnic Gorkha regiments in the Indian Army, and on Gorkha recruits. The Narendra Modi government must reach out, and address Kathmandu’s anxieties.