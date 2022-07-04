The way backward

The rule by Taliban is not a normal arrangement. The armed group, whose luminaries include several designated terrorists, took power by force, and is determined to impose its extremist views on the people of the country.

The first public appearance by Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of Afghanistan’s Taliban regime, has given no room for hope that those who have taken charge of that benighted country will change for the better. Akhundzada, who was at one time even rumoured to be dead, made his first trip outside Kandahar for a two-day meeting of Taliban clerics in Kabul last week. In recent weeks, the Taliban, faced with factionalism and internal divisions, have responded by going into default mode, and women have been the first target. New restrictions on their movement have been imposed, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel for girls who want to go to school. Any expectations that this conference may come up with a way forward were belied. A resolution adopted at the end of the two-day all-male conference had only vague references to “respect to the rights of women” and to the need for “religious and modern education”. The meeting was closed to the media, but Akhundzada’s speech was publicly broadcast. A hardliner in the Taliban system, he made no concessions to the demands both by Afghans and the international community that the regime must become inclusive of minorities and, more urgently, allow girls to go to school.