scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

T Balaram: A striker for the books

His pace and inventiveness were instrumental in making India a top football nation in Asia

Tulsidas Balaram dies, T Balaram dies, Tulsidas Balaram, Chuni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe golden era is a reminder of how far Indian football has fallen behind. The Balarams and the Banerjees did not play on lush fields, nor did they take home fat pay cheques. But they kept Indian football relevant on a global stage.

With the passing of the legendary Tulsidas Balaram, aged 86, Indian football has lost another key link to its glory years. Together with P K Banerjee and Chuni Goswami, who died in a space of a couple of months in 2020, Balaram propelled India to heights it can only dream of today. They were the fulcrum of the Indian team that was among the finest in Asia then and frequently punched above its weight in the world — a fourth-place finish at the 1956 Olympics, a gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games, runners-up at the prestigious Merdeka Cup were among the team’s achievements.

To a generation of fans, who readily consumes international football but barely bothers about local players, it’s hard not to overstate Balaram’s achievements and the impact he, along with Goswami and Banerjee, had on the national team under the visionary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Goswami was all flair, Banerjee was a combination of brawn and brain, and Balaram wowed the stands with his pace and inventiveness. From 1958 to 1962, India won 12 out of the 16 games in which they played together. In the same period, the Balaram-Banerjee-Goswami trio scored 20 out of India’s 36 goals: During the triumphant Asian Games campaign in 1962, they were responsible for nine of the 11 goals India scored.

The golden era is a reminder of how far Indian football has fallen behind. The Balarams and the Banerjees did not play on lush fields, nor did they take home fat pay cheques. But they kept Indian football relevant on a global stage. The new All India Football Federation management has promised to revive some of the prominent domestic tournaments as well as take part in competitions like the Merdeka Cup. It might not lead to an immediate turn of fortunes but at least it will be a step in the right direction to protect the legacy of the true heroes of Indian football.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 06:00 IST
Next Story

Hooda: Haryana must conduct fair probe into Bhiwani killings

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 17, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Police-CRPF clash on eve of phase-2 polling in Assam; 5 dead
February 17, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Police-CRPF clash on eve of phase-2 polling in Assam; 5 dead

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close