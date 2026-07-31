India’s Environmental Impact Assessment is grounded in the precautionary principle — it prioritises the integrity of ecosystems over minimising harm or compensating for damage later. From 2017, the government has tried to dilute this safeguard by allowing developers to apply for ecological clearance after commencing a project. A notification issued that year provided a one-time window to defaulters to comply with due procedures. It inaugurated a regime of post-facto clearances, which was consolidated in 2021 when the Centre issued an Office Memorandum (OM) to regularise violations. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set aside this OM and closed the door on blanket regularisation of projects that have not complied with environmental safeguards. However, the Court also departed from its May 2025 position that prohibited ex-post facto environmental clearances “in any form”. Instead, it held that a “narrowly tailored amnesty scheme” may be permissible where it is justified by “public interest”.

The judgment is significant because it clarifies the Court’s own position on post-facto environmental clearances. In its 2020 decision in Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd v Rohit Prajapati, the SC held that retrospective clearances are contrary to the philosophy of environmental regulation. The May 2025 verdict reiterated that such relaxations would incentivise developers to violate the law first and seek regularisation later. However, the Court appeared to move in the opposite direction six months later. Following review petitions filed by the Centre and industry bodies, a three-judge bench recalled the May 2025 judgment.