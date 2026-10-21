The Supreme Court, on October 15, delivered a ruling that is significant for two reasons: It tightened the rules on child sexual exploitation and abuse material online, and it declared access to and use of the internet a fundamental right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. These provisions guarantee the freedom of speech and expression and the right to life and personal liberty. On both aspects of the ruling, however, much depends on whether they remain on paper, and how they translate into practice. On this count, both invite serious questions.

Citing gaps in compliance with existing statutory norms under the Information Technology Rules, the bench directed the government to build a national database of digital identifiers for child abuse material. It requires platforms to remove “known origin” matches from the database, even without verifying them. Intermediaries have been asked to judge content by its propensity to facilitate exploitation, even where it is not explicit. The Court also suggested hefty fines on intermediaries that don’t comply with rules to remove such content. To be sure, child safety is an urgent issue and needs more proactive state intervention. However, it will take a meticulous institutional architecture to govern the use and misuse of databases, not just the Court’s assurance.