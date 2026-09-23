On Monday, the Supreme Court invoked Article 22 (1) to affirm that an arrested person kept in the dark about the grounds of arrest was entitled to immediate release. It reiterated that communicating the reasons for arrest in writing and in a language the arrestee understands is “non-negotiable”, and that it applies “across the spectrum, including offences under the BNS or under special enactments”. Ruling that probing agencies cannot shrug off the breach of Article 22 (1), the Court observed that such an omission would amount to the violation of the accused’s fundamental rights. Its two-judge bench also laid down strict procedure for re-arresting such a person.

In a series of significant judgments in the last three years, the apex court has consistently rejected the argument that the gravity of an offence could justify a departure from constitutional safeguards under Article 22(1). On Monday, too, the Court rejected the state’s argument that grave allegations must buy the police room to manoeuvre. Liberty, the Court held, does not become negotiable because the charge is serious. “Any attempt to encroach upon the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 22(1) of the Constitution… would vitiate the process of arrest and remand. Such a fundamental right being sacrosanct, cannot be breached under any circumstances.” The latest ruling raises the bar for the state: An officer who violates the procedure must face a departmental inquiry; the case must be handed to a different officer, and any attempt to re-arrest the individual needs an endorsement by a superior officer and a magistrate’s independent satisfaction within a week. The bench also said the release after an unconstitutional arrest should not be treated as bail — the detention was illegal to begin with. This distinction is significant because bail can be revoked by the state, but an unconstitutional act, once established, cannot be undone by the same authority simply by issuing fresh paperwork.