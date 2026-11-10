On November 5, the Supreme Court (SC) reaffirmed a fundamental principle of natural justice that is also a feature of India’s constitutional scheme. While overturning the denial of bail by the Tripura High Court in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, a bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar held that “There is no such thing called temporary disruption of liberty”. Any person detained by the state must be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours. Sujit Das and Others v Union of India rightly does away with the specious distinction between “detention” and “arrest”, which is often used to short circuit the constitutional protections under Article 22. The proverbial clock begins ticking when the police take someone into custody, the Court has said, not after a formal arrest is made. Given the context of police excesses and laws that make bail difficult, the SC’s assertion that “fundamental rights cannot be tinkered with so lightly, not even under the special statutes” is welcome.

At the heart of the judgment is a recognition of the role of the magistrate. It is at this stage that the claims of the arresting agency are first tested. Given that the “worst violations of human rights” often occur, as the Court said, during prolonged detentions, it is imperative for the magistrate and lower judiciary to scrutinise every arrest. In fact, Sujit Das follows from other recent SC verdicts, including Prabir Purkayastha v State of Delhi (2024), in which an arrest under the UAPA was voided because it did not follow the basic procedures laid down in law.