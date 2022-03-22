Striving for gold

Lakshya Sen’s defeat in the All England finals, combined with the enduring memory of what Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) achieved by nailing the title, points to the evolved standards that a sport seeks to achieve. A huge gulf exists between contending in a final and crossing the threshold of winning. Respecting this gap and being aware of just how significantly superior a gold is to a silver, can help Indian badminton move forward while pursuing excellence.

Lee Chong Wei carried the whole of Malaysia along with him through his pursuit of the elusive gold at the Olympics and World Championships. Chen Long’s China and Anthony Ginting’s Indonesia believed that the silver and bronze won at the Tokyo Olympics were sub-par for these talents. Sen would be the first to know the difference between winning the title and winning just the 25 points against Axelsen’s 42. History demands great fervour in its pursuit, and India is learning that through PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth’s silvers at world events — before Sindhu grabbed gold in 2019, and now Sen’s runner-up position. Every silver can also potentially trigger the start of a new exciting journey of upgrading the game, and Indians will be giddy partisans as the 22-year-old goes back to the drawing board, and views the inadequacies of his game.

For a country that has settled into watching badminton with anticipation, these Finals Sundays also offer a great non-cricket option to watch sport. There’s a plethora of storylines to follow — Sen’s pursuit of titles of course, but also the emergence of doubles — Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s and now Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles. Sindhu’s resurgence and Srikanth’s continued search for the big title will keep sports TV viewing exciting. The real joy in sport is in watching the rollercoaster of playing action. The way he plays, Sen is a wonderful mascot of what sport ought to be — an irresistible watch.