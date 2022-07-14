Stooping low

The unfortunate fact seems to be this: The BJP is throwing terms that are heavily loaded and highly charged at Ansari and hoping that something — the innuendo, if not the substance — sticks.

The allegations levelled by the BJP’s official spokesperson against former Vice President Hamid Ansari cast extremely unflattering light on the BJP, not its intended target. Ansari has had a distinguished career as a diplomat and occupied high constitutional office with grace and dignity. For India’s ruling party now to cast a slur on him on the basis of unsubstantiated and perhaps unsubstantiable claims made by a little-known Pakistan journalist in a YouTube interview, or the word of a former R&AW operative, is a move both shabby and unseemly. The accusations against Ansari are that he invited a Pakistani spy-journalist, Nusrat Mirza, to a conference on terrorism in India while he was V-P in 2010, and that the journalist used the trip to collect information which he later shared with the ISI, and that as ambassador of India to Iran he compromised national interest. Pointing out the gaping holes in the case sought to be made against Ansari is an exercise in stating the obvious, and engaging with the bizarre. As Ansari himself has pointed out, invitations to conferences such as the one on terrorism in 2010 are sent out by the organisers on the advice of the government. In the interview that the BJP has seized upon, Mirza also makes claims such as these — that America had caused the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005, and floods in the same country in 2010, and the tsunami in Fukushima in 2011.