State of concern: State governments must address fiscal risks

After a marked deterioration during 2020-21, state government finances have been on the mend. In 2020-21, the consolidated fiscal deficit of states had risen to 4.1 per cent of GDP — the highest level since 2004-05. But by the end of next year, state governments had managed to bring down their deficits to 2.8 per cent of GDP. This year, they have pegged their consolidated fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of GDP, lower than the level of 4 per cent laid by the Centre as per the RBI’s report on state budgets. However, considering the deviations in the past between budget expectations and actual trends, the deficit for this year may well end up being lower than what was originally planned for.

The RBI report also highlights a compositional shift in the general government capital expenditure. In 2021-22, capital outlay by state governments stood at 2.7 per cent of GDP, as against 2.3 per cent by the Centre. For 2022-23, states total outlay is actually budgeted to rise to 2.9 per cent of GDP. In fact, as per the RBI report, adjusting for the defence outlays, states’ share in general government capital spending averages around 70 per cent. Though, so far this year, capital expenditure by states has been rather sluggish, barely registering a rise in the first seven months of the year.

There are, however, several areas of concern. First, the state debt to GDP ratio remains uncomfortably high. It is budgeted at 29.5 per cent by the end of March 2023, considerably higher than the 20 per cent level recommended by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) review committee. Second, guarantees provided by state governments have also seen a sharp surge, having risen from Rs 3.79 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 7.4 lakh crore in 2021. As per the report, this has “implications for debt sustainability”. The debt position of state discoms is yet to be resolved. And then there is the fiscal risk from some states opting to return to the old pension scheme. “The annual saving in fiscal resources that this move entails is short-lived,” notes the report, adding that “by postponing the current expenses to the future, states risk the accumulation of unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years”. State governments must urgently address these risks, shun profligate policies, and strengthen their fiscal position to create the policy space needed to deal with possible economic shocks that may arise in the future.