Standing tall

In Indian classical music, the chilla is a rigorous form of penance and practice that pushes the musician to find his own voice. At the end of it, it could be your wrecking ball or the place where you find yourself one with your raga. For structural engineer Mahendra Raj, who passed away Sunday in Delhi, that experience came from a place of frugality. His career grew alongside the evolution of an independent nation. When materials and budgets were limited, it was left to the ingenuity of engineers to build and design buildings that would last. Raj knew how to make the most of what he had — stabilised soil. With it, he designed refugee homes, in times when the then prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, spoke of precast concrete.

It was this rigour and his indefatigable thirst for innovation that drew international recognition. More than 180 structures across India bear his stamp. Raj’s work contributed towards giving architects the confidence to take risks, to be bold and different. From airports to offices, high courts and bridges, Raj detailed his designs to maximise efficiency. He would work out multiple alternatives for each design before arriving at the optimal solution that both matched the budget and affirmed the idea of the building.

But what makes a building stand tall, really? It’s not just the ability to resist gravity and take on the forces of nature, but the beauty and the connections it makes. Raj was able to do that in each of his buildings, taking on the challenge of turning walls and twisting columns, making spaces from crumpled paper and folding concrete and steel to make his roof fly. Modern Indian architecture stands on the tall shoulders of one who never gave up on his integrity, his spirit of inquiry and his pursuit of beauty.