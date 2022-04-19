A time to help

As Sri Lanka begins talks with the International Monetary Fund this week, there is much that Delhi can do to assist its island neighbour as it struggles to overcome a grave and unprecedented economic crisis. India has already extended assistance worth $2.4 billion since January. Two elements of this package are credit lines, one for fuel worth $500 m, and the other for food and other essential items worth $1 bn. Delhi has swung these high value credit lines in a record time of four months, between December 2021 and March this year. However, these will run out by the end of May. An IMF bail-out is bound to take six or eight months to finalise. As Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Ali Sabry told this newspaper, the country needs $3 to 4 billion immediately in order to meet its import bills over the next few months. At Colombo’s request, Delhi is reported to be considering a $2 bn package that may include extension of the fuel credit line and a deferral of payments to the Reserve Bank of India. Besides this, India must consider dipping into its ample food stocks to send emergency supplies of rice, wheat flour, milk and medicines to ease Sri Lanka’s shortages. The economic crisis in Sri Lanka is extraordinary, and Delhi should go the extra mile to ease the situation there.

Undoubtedly, the crisis was triggered by the Sri Lanka leadership’s faulty economic policies, including a borrowing spree for wasteful expenditure on non-paying fanciful infrastructure projects, ill-advised tax cuts that shrank revenue, and the failure to restrict imports to essential items. Inexplicably, one of the items that Sri Lanka imports is fish. In 2021, even as the dollar crunch was making itself felt, Sri Lanka’s annual import bill was $21 bn, higher than in any previous year. In the wake of the Easter bombing attacks that brought back the twin concerns of terrorism and security, the Rajapaksas, with their record of the military defeat of the LTTE, were re-elected – Gotabaya as president and Mahinda as prime minister. But the outpouring of people’s anger in Colombo and elsewhere has sent a clear message to the Rajapaksa family that their political capital has run out. In their term in office so far, they have succeeded in concentrating enormous powers in their hands, been brazenly nepotistic, taken actions to undermine rights and freedoms and kept alive a Sinhala-Buddhist majoritarian narrative. Even as it reaches out to Sri Lanka, Delhi must message more clearly than it has done so far that its assistance is aimed at mitigating the crisis for the people, and is in no way intended as a political lifeline to the Rajapaksa family. Indeed, India, which has managed to finalise many long-pending strategic agreements with Sri Lanka over the last three months, must also take the opportunity to convey clearly that it does not view its engagement purely through a geopolitical lens, but is a genuine well-wisher of all the people of Sri Lanka, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.