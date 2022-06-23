In Sri Lanka, on 21st amendment, political consensus may be elusive amid economic turmoil

The 21st Amendment is said to hew closely to the provisions of the 19th Amendment, passed in 2015 in the months after Mahinda Rajapaksa's bid for a third term as president ended in defeat.

A project for structural political reform may seem like the least urgent matter on the “to do” list of the Sri Lankan leadership at a time of food and fuel shortages and economic chaos which is fast turning into a humanitarian crisis. Yet there may be no better time for such a project, especially if it addresses the demand on the street that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must go, and promises to clean up governance. The objective of the 21st Amendment, the draft bill for which was cleared by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s cabinet earlier this week for tabling in Parliament, is to shear the presidency of much of its executive powers. It would place more powers with the prime minister and make the government responsible to Parliament. With all power no longer concentrated in the hands of one individual in the system, it could make for more responsible decision-making on the economy. But it is far from clear if the bill, which has to be passed in Parliament by two-thirds of the members, enjoys that kind of support.