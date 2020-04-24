Action replay

The policy response to deal with this public health crisis requires coordinated action at both Central and state levels. The policy response to deal with this public health crisis requires coordinated action at both Central and state levels.

Sports fans, these days, live in the past. They are in a time-warp, sating their craving with replays of old matches. The stadiums are locked and that gnawing match-day anticipation is a forgotten emotion. Catering to the needs of those forced behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic are websites, television channels and social media posts that generate a steady stream of nostalgia-tinted content. The keyboard, or the remote control, is a time machine.

Though nothing can replace the suspense and thrill of live sports, in these times of economic slump and mounting death, sporting expectations too have been downsized. Edge-of-the-seat excitement is no longer part of the sporting experience. For the sports watcher, the couch isn’t a hot seat, it’s an easy chair now. The fear of Messi wasting a free kick in injury time or Roger Federer missing his first serve in a fifth set tie-breaker no longer grips the mind. Compensating for this unmatched rush are the less intoxicating options available in the archives. The web has footage of matches that even pre-date videography. There’s Ferenc Puskas scoring goals in the 1954 World Cup, Angelo Schiavio netting an injury-time winner to help Italy win the 1934 World Cup final, Jesse Owens’s magical runs and Donald Bradman’s unputdownable innings.

Revisiting the classics can be akin to rereading a mystery novel. One might discover a quirk that evaded the eye back then. You might end up discovering some unsung heroes or suddenly begin to appreciate a player previously disliked. It could be perception-altering, image-changing, even pacifying in these troubled times. While the sporting weekend would never be as intoxicating as it used to be, it’s not that colourless either.

