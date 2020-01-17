Crime and impunity

The sports ministry, under which the SAI functions, cannot escape the blame. The sports ministry, under which the SAI functions, cannot escape the blame.

A pay reduction of Rs 910 per month was the penalty a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach paid for being found guilty of sexual harassment, according to an RTI response sought by The Indian Express. Denying increments for a year was as harsh as it got for a few other offenders who sexually abused young athletes left in their care and guardianship at residential sports camps that churn out athletes, many of whom go on to represent India. The report in this paper about 45 complaints of sexual harassment, most of them against coaches by minor girls, has exposed a disconcerting truth. Sports isn’t, as it is generally believed to be, just a celebration of exemplary resilience, strong self-belief and feel-good Cinderella stories. It has an ugly side, too. And this isn’t a case of a few bad apples, but a systemic failure in protecting the country’s hand-picked sporting stars when they were most vulnerable — away from home, dealing with the complications of a transitional age.

The sports ministry, under which the SAI functions, cannot escape the blame. It has been found to be too lenient on those who have inflicted life-long psychological trauma on proven match-winners with exemplary athletic prowess and unflinching on-court temperament. These cases also bring into focus the lack of strict security protocols at these year-long camps. Since these are places where offenders are toughest to corner given the sheer nature of physical engagement between ward and coach, the SAI needs more eyes and sensitive ears. Things are far from perfect at these sports campuses. While there’s a strict code of conduct for players, there are no dos and don’ts for the coaches. Long dragging inquiries and some dodgy acquittals have triggered talk of the SAI being more concerned about its image than the victims. Current provisions of law and the absence of a central registry that lists such predators means that predatory coaches could be repeating their crimes at other establishments — private schools and academies.

The crime and the impunity leads to many athletes staying silent, even giving up on their sporting dream. Most girls come from humble backgrounds and can be persuaded or compelled to change their statements or take back their complaints. For many, their future in sports, a way out of poverty, is in the hands of the same coaches who prey on them. This injustice should rattle the conscience of sports lovers who will start demanding Olympic medals this leap year without sparing a thought for the abusive systems where the athletes learn to give up without a fight very early in life.

