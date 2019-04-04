Spinning it

Enchanted by former Australian leg-spinner Richie Benaud’s craft, British poet Alan Ross romanticised the most romantic of cricket’s arts. “Leg-spinners pose problems much like love. Requiring commitment, the taking of a chance. Halfway deludes; the bold advance,” he wrote. While watching leg-spinners ply in cricket’s supersonic version might not elicit verse, it brooks no argument that they, along with genuine all-rounders, are the most loved in the IPL, a tryst that began with Shane Warne in the inaugural edition through a brigade of leggies. Their effectiveness has resonated in the ongoing edition too.

From Imran Tahir to Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, besides a raft of youngsters, every team has at least one exponent of what once was an elusive craft. It’s a justifiable obsession, as they embody the most valuable of T20 values — economy and strike rate. Tahir concedes just 7.04 runs a game. Rashid, the 20-year-old from Afghanistan, nabs a wicket of every 15 ball. Suffice to say that leg-spin is the most fashionable skill in T20 cricket. So much so that even such a pedigreed off-spinner as Ravi Ashwin attempted leg-spin last year.

What makes them so effective, handing a clear edge over the finger spinners? One could be the sidespin they generate, irrespective of assistance from the pitch. Right-handed batsmen dominated as the ball spinning away from them makes it incredibly hard to target the leg-side, where a majority of the sixes are struck. So they try hitting them over cover or extra cover, the relatively less riskier route though the stroke requires nimble feet and quick hands. That’s when the leggies slip in their googlies. Shreyas Gopal’s dismissal of Virat Kohli was a case in point. Another, more basic reason, is that a lot of T20 batting is about premeditating the shot. It means less time to think and adjust. The ensuing confusion breeds chaos. Beating them requires mastery and commitment. Halfway deludes; the bold advance.