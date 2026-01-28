The comedian George Carlin used to characterise “military intelligence” as an oxymoron. One wonders what he would have made of monkey intelligence. A study published in the journal npj Complexity has found that spider monkeys in Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula run an elaborate intelligence-gathering operation. Agents are dispersed in cells, scout different areas, split and recombine seamlessly into different cells and brief each other, pooling and synthesising their knowledge to build up an increasingly granular intelligence picture. It’s a continuous process, and the same group of agents may never come together a second time. No silos, no bureaucracy, just quiet competence and good operational security — monkey intelligence (MI) runs a tight ship.

The objective of MI’s reconnaissance is to secure food supplies for their banana republic. The spider monkeys, who split up into groups of three or more collect and disseminate information that includes both location and timing — “an example would be if one subset of individuals would contribute the location of a food source and another subset the timing of the fruiting of that source”, the study says. When this knowledge is brought together, all can benefit from that food source.