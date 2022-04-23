Treasure in trash

Not every spy is James Bond, and espionage hardly ever involves sipping martinis in glamorous settings. More often, it is slow, painstaking work, full of the drudgery common to most professions, in the hope that some useful information might present itself and provide insight and leverage. Kang Dong Wan, a South Korean researcher, is no spy. But, given the dedication with which he has collected and studied the garbage that washes up on the shores from North Korea, he probably should be.

Kang has found — as so many private eyes searching for clues do — that what people throw away can, with the right interpretation, yield a treasure trove of information. From discarded packets of fast food, to candy wrappers, the rubbish from the North has provided him with a sketch of changes taking place in the notoriously isolationist dictatorship. For example, the increasing amount of fast-food waste indicates that Kim Jong-un has been forced to cater to the desire for market-based consumerism. That the packaging of the unhealthy delectables often mimics South Korean counterparts provides hope that, despite a hard border and ideological differences, in their tastes, people remain the same.

Kang was forced to comb the shoreline for garbage as a result of the pandemic: He lost access to goods and people from North Korea in Chinese border towns due to strict lockdowns. He was often stranded on a beach if a ferry didn’t arrive and forced to spend the night in inclement weather. Local residents often complained to the police about a strange man eagerly collecting and sifting through trash. The results of his investigations, though, are no secret and he aims to understand his neighbours, sundered from the common community by a history of violence and suspicion. Now that’s a goal worth spending time in the dirt for.