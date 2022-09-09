scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Pain to the fore

Souring MSME loans speak of a continuing distress that simmers in the labour markets

MSME sector, MSMEs, MSME loans, labour market, small and medium enterprises, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsMSMEs were provided credit facilities up to a maximum of 20 per cent of their outstanding debt. Subsequently, the government enhanced the scheme, expanding its scope in order to ensure greater fund flows into the economy.

During the early days of the pandemic, the Union government had announced an emergency credit line guarantee scheme designed to help micro, small and medium enterprises in distress. This facility was meant to ease the cash flow woes of these units, helping them pay off their obligations and salaries to employees. MSMEs were provided credit facilities up to a maximum of 20 per cent of their outstanding debt. Subsequently, the government enhanced the scheme, expanding its scope in order to ensure greater fund flows into the economy. As per data, around Rs 2.8 lakh crore of loans have been disbursed under this scheme across one crore accounts. However, as reported in this paper, 16.4 per cent of these accounts have turned non-performing as borrowers have not been able to service their loans due to financial stress. These numbers suggest that even though the overall economy has surpassed its pre-Covid level, large parts of it continue to be mired in distress.

According to data furnished by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, 16.22 lakh loans have turned bad. In value terms, this works out to Rs 11,893 crore. This implies that among the firms that availed the ECLGS facility, it is the relatively smaller firms that are under stress and have not been able to meet their obligations. Also, most of the loans that have turned bad were under the first tranche of the scheme. This is worrying as it points towards the possibility of more pain surfacing in the months ahead.

While these numbers do provide some sense of the scale of financial stress among the MSMEs, it is important to draw a distinction — these are “formal” MSMEs with access to formal sources of finances. For the informal MSMEs, much larger in number, the financial stress is likely to have been greater as most of the measures announced by the government to help the MSMEs deal with the fallout of the pandemic, flowed through the formal monetary channels. Informal MSMEs with no access to formal sources of credit and such facilities are likely to have fared worse. Only those with sufficient reserves are likely to have been able to survive this turbulent period. Given that MSMEs, both formal and informal, employ a sizeable section of the labour force, their continuing financial stress points to the simmering distress in the labour market.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:08:26 am
Next Story

Teens’ murder: CID takes over probe; key accused still at large

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 9, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Sheikh Abdullah Dies
September 9, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Sheikh Abdullah Dies

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement