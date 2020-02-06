Slight of hand

It was expected that the State of the Union address, delivered by the US president to the country’s Congress, would be more about politics than policy in an election year. It was expected that the State of the Union address, delivered by the US president to the country’s Congress, would be more about politics than policy in an election year.

Through the 1990s, obnoxious teenage boys had a “move”. They would extend their right hand as if going in for a handshake, and at the last minute withdraw it and run it through their hair, smirking. The joke was this: Observing social niceties, those little conventions that make up civilisation, makes you a chump. Donald Trump differs from obnoxious teenage boys in at least one respect — he did not run his hands through his hair.

It was expected that the State of the Union address, delivered by the US president to the country’s Congress, would be more about politics than policy in an election year. But in actual fact, it was more akin to a low-budget, straight-to-TV high-school drama. At the very outset, Trump refused to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand, and she responded with near-equal petulance: First, she did not say, as is customary, that it was a “high privilege and distinct honour” to have Trump address the House. And then, playing to the Democrats in the gallery and those watching on TV, she tore up her copy of Trump’s speech.

It seems that a section of his opponents have learnt the art of manipulation, of controlling the political optics and narrative, from Trump. After the address, Pelosi took to social media to proclaim that “Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done”, masterfully decrying partisan politics to engage in partisan politics. In all the drama, the heckles of Fred Gutenberg — present in the visitors gallery to observe the speech — were drowned out. He interrupted Trump while the president was talking about the right to bear arms. Gutenberg’s 14-year-old daughter was killed in a school shooting in 2018. There is enough drama in politics — mostly tragic — to deal with. Optics shouldn’t take away from that fact.

