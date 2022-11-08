In many ways, Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has a boy’s view of what it is to be a batsman. The predetermination in many shots, a kid’s confidence that he can pull off the outrageous lap-sweeps and the ramps, the urge to whisk the ball to unconventional areas makes him a true representative of this gaming generation. And yet, he has had to bide patiently for his time under the sun. The selectors kept dithering, like old uncles, who couldn’t understand the zeitgeist spirit in him.

And even when he burst on to the international scene, it was the outside world that first offered SKY salaams. India took its time. Australians and Pakistanis have this tendency to appropriate the ultra-good cricketers as their own extension. SKY’s ethereal game couldn’t be appropriated; so they have put him on a pedestal as the ultimate outsider with Wasim and Waqar hailing him as “out of this planet”.

Suryakumar is also a perfect encapsulation of how professional cricket is rapidly resembling gully cricket. In the past, to an extent, kids would ape cricketers. Now, it’s cricketers letting their inner child shine through. Some of the shots — the laps, ramps, lap-scoops, Surya’s insane sweeps, or even Ashwin’s carrom balls — all have their origin in the streets. It’s like there is a 2-G if you hit the neighbour’s wall on the fine-leg (The G stands for Granted, the batsman doesn’t have to run but just hit the wall or tree as the case may be), and you contort the body, arms, and wrists to whisk an outside-off ball to the designated area to collect an easy two. He has extended that to the big stadiums. Now, with India entering knockouts in the T20 World Cup what would the man who bats like a boy do?