August 10, 2022 4:20:54 am
With her sweet singing voice and general air of wholesomeness, Olivia Newton-John was a natural candidate for the status of America’s Sweetheart. The UK-born Australian singer and actor, who died in her home in California on Monday at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer, became a global star with her role in the 1978 smash-hit musical Grease. Her performance as the goody-two-shoes Sandy who falls in love with the leather-clad Danny as well as her sizzling chemistry with co-star John Travolta, set the template for musicals and romantic comedies for years to come.
Subsequently, she also broke free from her squeaky clean image to someone a little more complicated. In Grease’s finale, Sandy has a pastel skirt-to-leather pants makeover, which Newton-John carried off-screen when, later that year, she released her album Totally Hot. The makeover reached its pinnacle with her bestselling 1981 album Physical — the album’s eponymous, Grammy-winning track, with an aerobics-inspired video, was banned in some markets for its sexually suggestive lyrics. The transformation that Grease helped launch was one of many. Newton-John had first made a name in the early 1970s singing crowd-pleasing pop numbers, followed by a stint as a country music star. She won a country Grammy in 1974.
Post-Physical, Newton-John’s career was in the doldrums after successive projects failed. In 1992, after a breast cancer diagnosis, her music took a more spiritual turn and she became an activist for cancer awareness, founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation to fund research. Hers was a life and career of many acts, but for her legions of fans, she will be Sandy forever.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
August 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Two Lok Dals
Youth out on bail in molestation case booked for killing girl’s father
Protests Against the remarks on the Prophet: Kanpur Police files first chargesheet; Hashmi, Baba Biryani among 47 named
A Fuller Right
Step back from water’s edge
Akhilesh’s dig at Maya for backing BJP: ‘How many V-Cs from her community’
Two arrested for ‘attack’ on TMC MLA’s house
Suvendu claims TMC govt will cease to exist by Dec next year, TMC says BJP to be out in ’24
Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons Anubrata Mondal again; doctor advises him bed rest
Release Bengal’s pending dues: TMC to Centre again
ISRO Space Application Centre to relocate Vikram Sarabhai statue outside campus for better public visibility
Ahmedabad youth held for ‘challenging’ cops in videos