It wouldn’t be too much to describe Simon Winchester’s first encounter with the world of journalism as constituting a Damascene conversion. In a 1997 interview to The Independent, the writer described feeling like Paul on the road to Damascus when he read Coronation Everest by Jan (then James) Morris, a reporter for The Times who was stationed 25,000 ft up the mountainside in order to break the news of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay summiting the world’s tallest peak.

Correspondence with Morris encouraged Winchester, who died this week at 82, to abandon a budding career as a geologist and take up the “world’s best job” as a journalist. His early years reporting on the Troubles in Northern Ireland for The Guardian led to his first book, In Holy Terror, but he established his name as one of the most erudite and entertaining writers of non-fiction with The Surgeon of Crowthorne, about the making of the Oxford English Dictionary.