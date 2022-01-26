Signs of volatility

After falling sharply during the early hours of trading on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex staged a recovery, ending the day up 0.64 per cent. A day earlier, the Sensex had fallen 2,000 points intraday, recovering marginally thereafter to end the day down 1,546 points. Over the past five days, the Sensex has fallen 4.37 per cent. The broader market is also witnessing considerable weakness. Over the last five days, the BSE mid and small cap indices have fallen 4.87 per cent and 5.37 per cent respectively. The India volatility index, a fear gauge, is up 18.11 per cent over the past five days, indicating heightened fear and uncertainty. Foreign portfolio investors have also been quick on their feet, turning consistent sellers. As reported in this paper, net outflows of FPIs over nine trading sessions, ending on Monday, stood at Rs 15,817 crore. But this weakness in the Indian markets is in line with what is being observed in other countries. Asia-Pacific markets have also been under pressure of late, as have US and European markets. This market volatility is unlikely to dissipate quickly.

Global and domestic factors are behind the current bout of volatility. The global factors centre around concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s meeting on January 25-26 which is expected to provide some guidance on the trajectory of monetary policy. With inflation in the US having risen faster than expected, there are expectations of a more aggressive tightening of policy, with four rate hikes during the year now being factored in. Also expected is some talk on the options for reducing the Fed’s balance sheet. Such expectations of a faster than previously anticipated tightening, and the withdrawal of liquidity, are souring investor sentiment. Then there are also geo-political concerns stemming from the prospects of a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. Oil prices fell on Monday, amid a wider selloff in risky assets, indicating investor concerns. On the domestic front, the mixed quarterly earnings have weighed down investor sentiment. The new age technology companies have also taken a beating. But broader market valuations remain elevated. The market capitalisation to GDP ratio is higher than its 10-year average, as is the price to earnings ratio. Looking ahead, the domestic factors that will have a bearing on the trajectory of markets are the upcoming Union budget, and the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting a few days thereafter, which is expected to provide some clarity over the timelines for the normalisation of policy.