Shots fired

The perks of being a strongman-dictator are hardly small. You can run an entire country on your whim, and not have to face questions if you end up wrecking lives or economies. Even your most bizarrely irrational firmans are masterstrokes. There is the unlimited supply of unquestioned obedience, not to mention the surround sound of eulogy that follows you everywhere. It’s almost as if you were the star of your own movie. Trust North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — the scourge of reactionary Western culture and darling of third edit writers around the world — to go one up on the competition. The Great Leader has cast himself in a video of the launch of the country’s massive inter-continental ballistic missile, Hwasong-17.

In true 1980s Hollywood movie style, Kim swaggers in, in dark aviators and black leather jackets, flanked by two military-men who are there to strictly play the role of the sidekicks. Even the monster missile that slowly emerges from a hangar and meekly follows the lead is a prop in this one-man show. Haters will hate, of course. People with time to waste on the internet — now that’s something that would never happen behind North Korea’s great firewall — have overlaid the video with Gangnam Style and other frivolities. American security experts are sceptical if the massive missile in the video is the one that was actually launched on March 24 — or just the old trick of regurgitating old footage.

But why blame Kim Jong-un alone? Till he lasted, Donald Trump gave Kim a good run for his money in the Narcissism Olympics. The self-love of populists has made a bracing comeback in recent years, whether in the free world or outside. The persona is the propaganda. The bigger, the angrier, the better. And a missile or two in the backdrop harmed no one.