An aunt, strictly speaking, is “the sister of someone’s father or mother, or the wife of someone’s uncle or aunt”. Most Indians do not speak so strictly. Adding a “y” or “ie” can widen the catchment area considerably, even in far colder climes: For Britons, “Auntie” can also be the public broadcaster. The BBC Written Archives explain: “A phrase of obscure origin: Presumably journalistic, possibly from cartoons. Increasingly used in 1950s to contrast BBC’s prudish, cosy, puritanical ‘refained’ image with that of the much brasher ITV.” It’s a bundle of connotations, not all of them interesting.

It doesn’t take a leap to understand why not everyone would want to be called “auntie”. Now in Britain, this has gone all the way to an employment tribunal. A 61-year-old NHS healthcare assistant has just been awarded £1,425 in compensation because a younger male colleague, a nurse, repeatedly addressed her as such, ignoring her objections, and also suggested that she would be a “good match for an older staff member”. This was ruled as harassment based on age and sex, although the nurse argued that in his Ghanaian culture, “auntie” was a term of respect for older women. It didn’t fly, and probably shouldn’t have — even those from what one might call “auntie-positive” cultures would hesitate to use it in a professional environment for someone who had already complained about it.