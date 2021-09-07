September 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Dost’s visit

The Afghan Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Dost will be visiting Delhi for a one-day visit. The hurried visit comes in view of the coordinated efforts made by India and the Soviet Union to promote a dialogue between India and Pakistan. The visit also has significance in view of the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly and the conference of the Commonwealth Heads of Government at Melbourne where the issue is likely to figure. Kabul and New Delhi have been in touch with each other since the August 24 proposals by the Afghanistan President for tripartite talks between his country, Pakistan and Iran.

New Moore peace

India and Bangladesh announced a breakthrough in efforts to defuse the tension over New Moore, the tiny island in the Bay of Bengal which sprouted in 1979 and emerged as an issue between the two countries in March the following year. A communique issued simultaneously in New Delhi and Dhaka said the two countries have succeeded in diffusing the tension on New Moore. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister will be visiting India this week at the invitation of his counterpart in Delhi, P V Narasimha Rao.

Iran crackdown

Authorities in Iran confirmed the crackdown on leftist opposition by announcing the execution of 25 dissidents in the provinces of Mazandaran and Lorestan. The Tehran Bazaar normally open on Sunday was closed to mourn the Ayatollah killed on September 5.

Deficit rainfall

The early withdrawal of rains in North India will adversely affect the kharif crop and is causing anxiety to the agriculture ministry. Rao Birendra Union Agriculture minister said that the Haryana, Punjab and UP governments have been asked to provide a large share of power to the agriculture sector.