June 1, 1978, Forty Years Ago

UP chief minister, Ram Naresh Yadav, is to seek a vote of confidence on June 4. UP chief minister, Ram Naresh Yadav, is to seek a vote of confidence on June 4.

Shah Commission

The government is likely to issue an ordinance shortly to provide for the setting up of a special court to try Indira Gandhi for some of the offences committed by her during the Emergency on the basis of the Shah Commission’s findings The special court will have the status of a special sessions court from which an appeal will be allowed only to the Supreme Court. According to informed sources, the specific findings in respect of which proceedings will be instituted against Mrs Gandhi are: One, harassment of State Trading Corporation officials who were collecting information relating to Maruti Limited; two, arrest and detention of textile inspectors who had refused to pass export consignments belonging to a garment export firm with which Sanjay Gandhi’s mother-in-law, Amteshwar Anand, was connected; three, the detention of veteran freedom fighter Bhim Sen Sachar and irregular appointment of K R Suri governor of the RBI.

Poll Set Aside

The Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the election of Mohinder Singh Sayanawala (Akali Dal) to the Lok Sabha. Justice Harbans Lal, who constituted the single-member bench, quashed the Election Commission order dated March 22, 1977, ordering repoll in the Ferozepur constituency.

UP Janata Crisis

Ministers George Fernandes and Raj Narain are understood to have discussed Janata Party affairs relating to Uttar Pradesh at their meeting with Prime Minister Morarji Desai. UP chief minister, Ram Naresh Yadav, is to seek a vote of confidence on June 4.

VCs for Moratorium

Thirty two of 34 vice-chancellors attending a working conference in Delhi endorsed a UGC suggestion to have a national moratorium on new colleges and universities for the next five years. The dissenting VCs felt there might be pressure from backward areas to set up new colleges for their students.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App