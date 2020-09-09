September 9, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Conflict zones

The Indian Express front page this day, 40-yeras ago.

The Commonwealth leaders of Asian and Pacific region at the end of their five-day conference, in a communique called for political solutions to the Afghan and Kampuchean problems. The communique voices support for the “independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-aligned status of Afghanistan and other countries of the world”. It urges the parties concerned to work for a settlement which would ensure that the Afghan people are able to determine their own destiny free from foreign interference and intervention. On the Kampuchean issue — on which the differences were sharper — the Commonwealth leaders said there was an urgent need to “ensure the independence and neutrality of Kampuchea”.

SC pulls up Gujarat

The Gujarat government came in for severe criticism at the hands of the Supreme Court, when the state moved a writ petition and a special leave petition against High Court Chief Justice B J Divan. Chief Justice of India, Y B Chandrachud said that the state government was trying to drive a wedge between one judge and another and between the Chief Justice of the High Court and his colleagues. Both the petitions challenge Justice Divan’s action in transferring some detention cases from one bench to a special bench.

DD irks Indira

Doordarshan has once again annoyed the prime minister. In its coverage of the National Development Council Meeting, the picture of every conceivable person was shown but not Indira Gandhi. The PM’s office is said to have taken serious note of the lapse. A senior official of Mrs Gandhi’s office is trying to find out whose lapse it was and how it occurred.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd