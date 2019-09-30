September 30, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Stopping Defectionsa

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, urged the Union government to promulgate an ordinance preventing political defections to provide political stability. Speaking to newsmen, the chief minister said the bane of Indian political life was the tendency of legislators to defect and re-defect to serve their short-term interests. The electorate had no control over their representatives. They had to be mute spectators. In this connection, he referred to the passage of a bill by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly preventing defections. The President should issue an ordinance on similar lines applicable to the country as a whole, he added.

The Congress Working Committee decided that the party would fight the coming elections on a separate symbol. The CWC also decided that the party would have a common manifesto with the Lok Dal, the major partner in the Congress-Lok Dal alliance. Devaraj Urs said there were some legal difficulties about having a common symbol. One of them was “the possibility of losing our identity.” Answering a question, he said the party did not have talks with the Lok Dal on the decision to fight on a separate symbol. But, he pointed out, the Lok Dal had also taken a symbol for itself without having any talks with the Congress.

Burmese foreign minister, Myint Maung, told the UN General Assembly that “Burma has ended her participation in the non-aligned movement” because the Havana conference ignored a motion he submitted. Speaking in the assembly’s policy debate, he said, “Burma went to Havana with hopes that the principles which had inspired the founding of the movement could be preserved”, but “what happened at the conference only disillusioned us”. He said Burma’s “urgent motion” would have had the conference name a drafting committee to define the “inviolable principles” of the movement and qualifications for membership.