September 27, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Nirankaris Attacked

Police fired to 24 rounds to control the situation. Six persons died in the firing. Police fired to 24 rounds to control the situation. Six persons died in the firing.

Twelve persons, including a women, were killed and 70 injured when a frenzied, slogan-shouting mob of 500 attacked Nirankaris holding a satsang at Nirankari Bhawan in Kanpur. The mob, armed with swords and spears, overwhelmed police and smashed the gate of the bhawan before letting loose their fury. Police fired to 24 rounds to control the situation. Six persons died in the firing. The presence of the Nirankari chief, Baba Ourbachan Singh, in the city for the satsang provided the immediate provocation.

Desai On Indira

Prime Minister Morarji Desai welcomed Indira Gandhi’s reported decision to re-enter Parliament from Karnataka. He told newsmen at the Bangalore airport that it would be good if the former prime minister came back to the Lok Sabha. The people could then judge her better, he said.

Cricket Series

India-Pakistan cricket Test series may be directly televised for viewers in Delhi and Amritsar. Talks are in progress between TV officials of the two governments on the modalities of telecasting the matches. Telecasting facilities are likely to be arranged through the international communication satellite. The Pakistan embassy in New Delhi has been flooded with requests from Indian citizens asking for visas to visit Lahore to witness the Test match there.

Limaye On Slums

Janata leader Madhu Limaye criticised the government’s decision to demolish the residential quarters in Tughlaqabad. It was a matter of some consolation that police did not resort to firing as in the Turkman Gate affair during the Emergency, he said. Limaye pointed out how the recent floods had rendered lakhs of people homeless and “to demolish a single roof, authorised or unauthorised, is a criminal folly. This is a glaring instance of man’s inhumanity to man,” he said.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App