September 26, 1979, forty years ago: Company donations

Provisions of Section 293-A of the Companies Act banning company donations to political parties have been amended by an ordinance to plug loopholes in it. Under the issued ordinance, contributions — direct or indirect (cash, in kind or by provisions of any service or assistance) — by a company to a political party or for political purposes have been made punishable.

Advertising

According to an official statement by the Department of Company Affairs, receipt of contribution from a company by any member or office-bearer of a political party or by any other person for or on behalf of a political party has also been made an offence under the ordinance.

ONGC Strike Off

The two-day-old strike by workmen and officers of ONGC was called off this morning after an assurance by the deputy prime minister, Y B Chavan, that adequate police protection would be given to those working in Assam. The personnel who had stopped work in the oil fields in Gujarat resumed work today.

Workers in the Bombay High offshore project had not joined the strikers. The Bombay High project workmen had threatened to stop crude and allied gas production from 6 a.m today. About 25,000 employees were involved in the ONGC strike which affected the working of the Koyali refinery and two fertiliser plants in Gujarat.

Left Unity

Advertising

Even as they are making poll adjustments with the Janata (S)-Congress combination, the Marxists are conscious of the post-election battle that awaits them. That is precisely the reason why the CPM manifesto released in New Delhi today lays accent on consolidation of the Left forces.

While explaining the main features of the manifesto to newsmen, B T Ranadive, politburo member, made it clear that continuous struggle will have to be waged even after the election, both inside and outside Parliament. For this to be possible, he said, the Left forces must strive to increase their strength in the Lok Sabha.