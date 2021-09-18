September 18, 1981, Forty Years Ago: PM Hits Back

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said that while she agrees with the objectives of the trust floated by A R Antulay, she had told him to not use her name with it. She said that her government stood for the highest standards in public life. Replying to a 10-hour debate on the no-trust motion by the Opposition against her government, the Prime Minister who was in a aggressive mood, said that the frustrated leaders of the Opposition were trying to create despair amongst people. The house rejected the motion by 194 to 83 votes after a stormy and, at times, tumultuous discussion.

Rao’s Assurance

External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao assured the MP’s consultative committee for his ministry that the government was fully aware of the developments in India’s neighbourhood. Several MPs had expressed concerns after Pakistan had reportedly expressed its willingness to provide military bases to the US. Rao said India’s foreign policy was geared to meet the developments in the neighbourhood.

SOS From Farmers

The energy minister has asked states where the monsoon has been below normal to increase power availability to the farm sector so that the standing crop could be saved. Ghani Khan Chowdhury said he had received SOS from farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Western UP.

Blasts In Lebanon

A powerful bomb blast at the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s headquarters in Sidon in Lebanon killed at least 20 people and left another 75 injured. Another blast wrecked a cement factory in the Lebanese port city of Chekka at almost the same time killing 10 employees and wounding 10.