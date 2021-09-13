September 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Bandh

The state government-sponsored bandh in Tamil Nadu against the atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka was almost total and peaceful, barring a few incidents of stone throwing and obstruction of trains in some parts of the state. Except for some central services like post offices, ports, railways and Indian Airlines flights and some essential services like hospitals, chemists, milk supply and the press, all activity was paralysed in the state. State government offices, banks, shops, hospitals were closed. The roads wore a deserted look, except for a few private cars and taxis. A skeleton suburban service was, however, maintained. Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in a statement thanked the people and parties in the state for making the bandh a success.

Antulay’s Successor

Efforts are being made by the Congress (I) high command to settle the Maharashtra issue before the Prime Minister leaves for her tour abroad. Sources close to the party say that there are no two opinions in the party that A R Antulay has to go. The delay in the final decision is only because of the selection of his successor.

Jagat Narain Murder

The Punjab government suspects Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to be the agent provocateur behind the murder of Lala Jagat Narain. The chief secretary, Paramjit Singh, gave enough indication about Bhindrawale without naming him at a news conference. He, however, neither accepted nor denied direct questions about his role. He said evidence now confirmed that the murder was one of the few planned by “some elements who were planning the elimination of some persons with serious differences with the views they were expressing”.

China Denies

A Chinese government spokesman denied all knowledge of a reported intrusion by Chinese troops into India’s remote northwestern Ladakh territory.