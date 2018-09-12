September 12, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Yamuna rampage

September 12, 1978 Indian Express page. (File) September 12, 1978 Indian Express page. (File)

Yamuna Rampage

Exceeding the high mark of 1924 by over a metre, the Yamuna has touched an all-time high level at Etawah, innundating the town and the surrounding 650 villages, according to officials reports in Lucknow. At the Jamuna bridge, the river was flowing at about 4.5 metres above the danger mark creating an “extraordinarily alarming situation”. The Talahati and Ghumanpura villages had been wholly submerged and scores of others were surrounded by deep flood waters. It is expected that the Yamuna will hit Kalpi town in Jalaun district and subsequently the district headquarters town of Hamirpur. So far, a total of 14 people have died in the flood.

Morarji vs Indira

Prime Minister Morarji Desai told the Jaganmohan Reddy Commission inquiring into the Nagarwal case that in his view the Rs 60 lakh which the then State Bank of India chief cashier gave to Nagarwala belonged to Mrs Indira Gandhi. This, claimed Desai, was the only condition under which the money could have been released on a mere telephone call. On hearing of the accusation, Mrs Gadhi told reporters: “It is shameful that the person of the stature of the Prime Minister of India should stoop so low.” Mrs Gandhi said she had been Intimated that she would not be issued a passport as there were cases pending against her. “I have been denied a passport while smugglers against whom cases were pending are being issued passports,” she said.

Arrests In Iran

Iranian authorities have arrested three former ministers under martial law regulations imposed last Friday, according to the BBC. They are the former health minister, housing minister and his two deputies. The latter is being held responsible for the ongoing unrest, in which 95 people have been killed according to official sources but journalists there say the figure is much higher.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App